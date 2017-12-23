Byculla railway station: Woman raises alarm over ‘drunk’ man with ‘sickle’

A KALYAN-based chartered accountant (CA) on Friday filed a complaint against a drunk male passenger, who allegedly had a sickle in his hand and was yelling at passersby at Byculla railway station on Thursday. Complainant Darshana Deshmukh (30) claimed that no immediate action was taken by the railways to nab him at the earliest.

On Thursday, Deshmukh went to Byculla station after work where she came across an intoxicated person yelling at passersby on platform number 2 of the station. After calls to railway officials elicited no response, she raised her concerns on the social media.

“Today at 9 pm at Byculla railway station, I saw an extremely intoxicated person with a sickle in his hand yelling and howling at people standing by and then got into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) slow train,” she posted on her Facebook account on Thursday night. Deshmukh added that the person boarded a CSMT-bound local train immediately after the incident.

Deshmukh claimed the she failed to receive any redressal of her complaint from the call to railways. Even after tweeting to the railway ministry on the issue, officials failed to nab him, she said.

“He was a threat to the security of female passengers on trains. He could have hit anyone with the sickle in his hand. I was taking efforts to call officials just to ensure that he gets removed from the railway premises at the earliest,” Darshana said.

“We have taken complete efforts to trace the miscreant. According to the records, we had replied to Darshana’s query as soon as possible. After checks were conducted by the RPF officials in the train, we could, however, not trace him,” said a senior RPF official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App