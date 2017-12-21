Busy Nagpada junction to soon get more parking space, recreational area

Nagpada junction Nagpada junction

The congested Nagpada junction in South Mumbai will soon get a facelift aimed to beautify the area and help motorists and pedestrians easily navigate the busy spot. The junction, which had a lot of hawkers until a few months ago, is set to get a recreational area, a podium to hoist the national flag and an additional space for parking vehicles.

The project, recently approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also includes measures for regulating traffic. Corporator of the area and group leader of the Samajwadi Party in the BMC, Rais Shaikh, who has been pursing the issue, said, “We met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta several times to finalise the plan to decongest the junction. This time, the project has got administrative approval. We now have a three-dimensional digital plan ready. The work can start in a few months’ time.”

Architect Hafeez Contractor created a blueprint for the project, said Shaikh, adding that the BMC had cleared the area of hawkers and illegal parking by June. “Crossing the road has become a major problem as there is always heavy traffic. The narrow footpaths are always clogged, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk. There is also a school in the vicinity. Unregulated traffic flow is a major hazard here,” Shaikh said.

“We need one more meeting with the commissioner to finalise the plan,” added Shaikh. The World Resources Institute (WRI) India conducted a traffic analysis and survey of the historic Nagpada junction, which was the original spot where the iconic Khada Parsi statue stood in the 1920s. Following the survey, three-dimensional blueprints of the project were submitted to the BMC.

“To begin with, illegal hawkers were cleared from June onwards. We had also asked the traffic department to place temporary installations such as planters and barricades so that vehicles plying can move in a defined manner rather than driving around haphazardly. We also prevented hawkers from coming back. This will stop the problem of illegal parking of vehicles, thus creating additional public space and reducing congestion,” said a senior official.

“It is a crucial junction with five roads intersecting at this point. Besides, there are many schools in the vicinity and the heavy traffic makes it unsafe for children,” the official added.

