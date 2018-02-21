Businessman’s family says he is missing in Mozambique

A Mumbai-based businessman was reported missing in Mozambique on Saturday where he had gone for a meeting. The police are likely to register a missing person’s complaint after being approached by his family. Pramod Goenka, who runs a jewellery business and stays in Juhu, left for Maputo, the capital of the east African country, early Saturday morning, the police said. His family was unable to contact him after he landed.

A senior police officer said that when Goenka’s cellphone was found switched off, the family feared he could be in trouble. On Sunday, Goenka’s son Yash gave an application to Juhu police station, stating his father was untraceable in Mozambique. “We are studying the application and speaking with the family. After conducting an inquiry, we will register a missing person’s complaint,” said the officer. The police are also seeking details from the family of the person whom Goenka was to meet in Mozambique.

“Goenka never reached the hotel he had booked in Maputo. It is possible that his associate there is involved in the disappearance,” said the official. Police sources said Goenka’s disappearance is being probed from all angles, including whether he has been kidnapped or if he fled from India. His brother Vinod Goenka declined to speak when contacted.

