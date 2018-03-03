Businessman duped of diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh: Mumbai police

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday around 2.15 pm outside a jewellery shop on M G Road in Goregaon. (Express File Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi/Representational) Police said the incident took place on Wednesday around 2.15 pm outside a jewellery shop on M G Road in Goregaon. (Express File Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi/Representational)

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for two people who allegedly duped a Surat-based diamond merchant of diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh at Goregaon on Wednesday. According to the police, the two accused took the diamonds from Jayesh Nadoda (38) and asked him to wait outside a jewellery shop in Goregaon (East) while they got the valuation of the diamonds from the shop. The duo, however, went missing with the diamonds, police said. An FIR was registered at Goregaon police station on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday around 2.15 pm outside a jewellery shop on M G Road in Goregaon. According to an officer from Goregaon, a diamond broker, Manubhai, had expressed interest in purchasing diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh from Nadoda. The complainant, along with his cousin, arrived in the city a week ago. Manubhai told him to meet outside a jewellery shop in Goregaon where he could get the diamonds’ valuation done, said the officer.

On Wednesday, Manubhai introduced Nadoda and his cousin to his relative Mayur, said an officer. Manubhai invited Nadoda to eat at a restaurant next to the jewellery shop while Mayur would get the valuation done. Not suspecting anything amiss, Nadoda handed over the diamonds to Mayur.

After some time, Mayur called up Nadoda, saying the valuation worked out well. Later, when Nadoda went to the jewellery shop, he did not find Mayur, said an officer. When he returned to the restaurant, his cousin told him that Manubhai had gone out for smoking, the officer added. However, as they went out, they could not find Manubhai, said the officer. An FIR was registered against the duo under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC. ENS

