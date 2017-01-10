Burnt body of minor boy found in Kurla ration shop

The burnt and decomposed body of a nine-year-old boy was found inside a ration shop in Kurla West on Monday.

The boy, who lived close to the shop, had been reported missing by his family three days ago. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station had then registered a case of kidnapping. On Monday however, when the owner opened the shop, he found the boy lying on a heap of gunny bags. The body has immediately identified as the missing boy.

An officer at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station said that a foul smell had been emanating from the shop on Monday.

“According to preliminary inquiries we have found that the boy would often visit the shop and sit on the gunny bags to study. We are speaking to local residents to find when he was last seen,” the officer said.