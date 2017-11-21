‘Burking’ at police stations: No FIRs registered, 50 per cent cops posing as ‘victims’ sent back

The state CID probing the custodial death of Kothale arrested five policemen and two private individuals (informers also known as ‘zero police’) in the case so far The state CID probing the custodial death of Kothale arrested five policemen and two private individuals (informers also known as ‘zero police’) in the case so far

In a recent exercise by the Director General of Police (DGP) office to send “dummy” complainants to police, nearly 50 per cent of the police personnel who visited police stations across the state posing as victims of crime were turned away and their “complaints” were not registered. This corroborated a major concern that the Maharashtra Police turn away complainants without registering their complaints, something described as “burking” in police parlance.

The probe by the Additional Director General of Police in the recent Sangli custodial death case has also revealed that the Sangli police had not registered FIRs twice. The state police are contemplating disciplinary action against the police station in-charge or the PSO.

While the numbers are a concern, the responses the dummy complainants received at police stations were more worrying. Sources privy to details of the exercise told The Indian Express that in most instances where women cops posed as a victims of eve-teasing or molestation, they were “given lessons” on not venturing out late in the night or “dressing appropriately”. In some instances, the police officers went to the extent of “victim blaming”.

Male police officers posing as victims of theft or pick-pocketing, were given mostly nonchalant replies with cops just scribbling their contact details on some paper (avoiding to make diary entries) and telling them they would be contacted if the case is cracked.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Bipin Bihari, the brain behind the exercise, said the force is contemplating taking stricter action to act as a deterrent. “We received many complaints of ‘burking’ and decided to conduct some mock drill to evaluate our men. We decided to concentrate on street crimes like robbery, chain-snatching, bike thefts and crimes against women like eve-teasing and molestation. We then sent dummy complainants in pairs, male or female constables, or a combination of the two. In some cases, we included a private citizen selected by the IG of the region. The pair visited the police stations with their complaints. Unfortunately, in 50 percent of the cases, the complaints were not registered,” Bihari said.

Sources said the Sangli custodial death served as a rude shock about the ground reality. “After the exercise, the IGs were asked to prepare an Action Taken Report (ATR). In some cases, errant policemen were also suspended. After the probe into the Sangli custodial death by the ADGP revealed that the Sangli (City) Police ‘burked’ twice in registering a case against Aniket Kothale, the victim of a brutal custodial death and that if the police had lodged the complaints, Kothale might have been alive further exposed the indifferent attitude of our policemen and the reservation they have towards lodging an FIR,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named. “We are now contemplating fixing responsibility so that it acts as a deterrent and brings down burking,” added the official.

On November 6, Kothale was killed in custody allegedly by officers attached to the Sangli police station. The state CID probing the custodial death arrested five policemen and two private individuals (informers also known as ‘zero police’) in the case so far. Speaking about the dummy complainants, an official said, “What was worse is that the policemen indulged in ‘victim blaming’. In one case, a team comprising a woman cop and a local member of the public, formed by one of the range Inspector General (IG) of Police visited a police station complaining of molestation. The staff, instead of lodging a complaint, started questioning the victim. Embarrassed by the questions the ‘victims’ left the police station and narrated their ordeal to the Inspector General of Police,” added the official.

“In another incident, when a dummy complainant visited a police station in Aurangabad district, and complained that somebody had robbed him of his money, a police team visited the spot where the ‘pick-pocketing’ allegedly happened. However, after asking a few questions, the team asked the complainant if he had money for his return journey. The police handed him a few hundred rupees so that he could get a bus ticket. However, no complaint was registered,” added the official from the DGP office.

