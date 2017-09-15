Bullet train won’t affect IFSC: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

The state government has said work on the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) won’t be affected by the station that will come up at the complex for the bullet train. The state government has conveyed its concerns — along with solutions — to the Centre to ensure work on the IFSC moves according to schedule.

The state government — which had initially opposed the railway ministry’s plan to construct the station for the bullet train in Mumbai at BKC — Tuesday approved allotment of 0.9 hectare in the G-text block at BKC for the station. The state government had earlier expressed strong reservations over the proposed station in the heart of its most-decorated central business district.

“The IFSC will not be affected anyway by the bullet train. The railways is examining the feasibility of two sites. Even if it chooses the IFSC site, it has agreed to integrate its plan with the IFSC. Which means, the IFSC will not only get basement parking, which anyway was part of the plan, but also construction up to plinth. Work on the bullet train will start immediately, so it will be ahead of the IFSC schedule,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The official communication to the railways from the state government states, “We would like the Centre and railways to ensure the entry and exit of the bullet train station are within the 0.9-hectare plot.”

It has also suggested that the railway ministry first examine the suitability of an alternative site recommended by the state at BKC. Only if the site is found unsuitable, the 0.9-hectare plot should be considered, it has suggested. According to the project report, the IFSC worth Rs 70,000 crore will give a huge impetus to international business and provide jobs to 15 lakh people. The state government has earmarked 50.31 hectares at BKC for the IFSC.

