Bullet train project: MMRDA to charge Rs 3,437 crore for land

MMRDA officials said that infrastructure for the bullet train would take up considerable space on the MMRDA grounds. (Representational) MMRDA officials said that infrastructure for the bullet train would take up considerable space on the MMRDA grounds. (Representational)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposes to charge the National High Speed Railway Corporation (NHSRC), which is implementing the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, Rs 3,437 crore for the land to be used for the project on the MMRDA grounds.

MMRDA officials said that infrastructure for the bullet train would take up considerable space on the MMRDA grounds, thereby affecting the plans of the proposed International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at BKC, and that’s why they were charging for the land. “As they will construct the underground station for the bullet train there, it will restrict our construction plans. We cannot have underground parking for the IFSC there. So we will be charging them half the cost of the land value for it,” said U P S Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

However, this cost will be adjusted in the payment made by the state government towards the construction of the bullet train. “The state has to contribute Rs 25,000 crore for the project and the amount they have to pay for the land will be adjusted in it,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The consultants are still working on the designs to integrate the underground station with the IFSC. “Our consultants are working together to integrate the designs of the two projects. They are expected to submit it in six months,” added Darade.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App