Building collapses at Mumbai’s Kalbadevi

The collapsed building in Kalbadevi Saturday. Nirmal Harindran The collapsed building in Kalbadevi Saturday. Nirmal Harindran

A 29-year-old woman was injured after the third floor of a building collapsed in the Jambulwadi area of Kalbadevi. Residents claim that the collapse was a result of the ongoing construction of the underground Metro 3 project as they had been feeling heavy vibration since the last four days. Azad Maidan police and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), however, said that it was an accident not related to the Metro construction.

The tragedy stuck the Jer Mahal Annex Building at Jambulwadi area, a three storey building around 3.30am on Saturday. “On Thursday, I called on the Metro helpline and complained. They were supposed to send an official the next day, but they ignored. A day later, my house collapsed,” said a second floor resident, Anand Bobade. The injured woman, Venetia Menezes, a third-floor resident was sleeping when the incident occured. She was found injured on the first floor, after her floor came crashing down.

“It was a lucky escape,” said Bobade adding, “I stay on the second floor and couldn’t sleep the whole night. Mud has constantly been falling from my ceiling. Seconds before the incident, while I was seated on my chair, there were heavy vibrations. I woke my wife and two children and rushed outside.” Seconds later, the floor collapsed, he said. The victim, who sustained a shoulder injury was rushed to the Bombay Hospital and was declared out of danger.

Victim’s neighbour, Vera Nazareth, who has been staying in the building for the last six decades said, “Currently Menezes was staying with her sister, as her parents and their younger sister are in Goa for a vacation.” The residents are currently staying with no power supply, as following the incident, MHADA officials issued a warning notice, asking the residents to vacate the building. Senior police inspector Vasant Wakhare from Azad Maidan police station said, “We sent a team to check after we were informed about the incident. We have mentioned the incident in our station house dairy. While we are investigating further, but we can say that the collapse is not due to the on-going metro work, as its happening at a distance.”

The Metro construction workers confirmed that the work had started but only reached Metro cinema junction. “Our nearest work site of tunneling or station construction are far from the the Jer Mahal Annex Building, where a portion of slab fell early morning today. Our General Consultants have carried out investigation. Presently, our tunnel boring machine (TBM), Vaitarna 1 is around 120m away and Vaitarna 2 is more than 300 m away from the building. The building, which is categorised as ‘severe’ in the Building Condition Survey due its existing conditions may have suffered due to its inherent structural integrity weaknesses.” said spokesperson from MMRC.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App