Building caves in Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 hurt, 6 feared trapped as Poclain machines fall on them

The poclain machines were on the top floor of the building and collapsed on to the second floor. Dilip Kagda The poclain machines were on the top floor of the building and collapsed on to the second floor. Dilip Kagda

One person died, two others were injured and six more feared trapped under debris after a portion of a seven-storeyed building — Krishnan Business Park — in Chandivali caved in Saturday under the weight of poclain machines kept on the top floor. The building was being demolished when the incident took place at around 5:30 pm. The poclain machines fell on workers on the lower floors. While officials claimed there were 12 labourers in the building, labourers who survived said there were at least 18 men in building. Six are feared trapped, including 30-year-old Manav and 21-year-old Gauri Shankar.

Officials from L ward said the building was in the process of being demolished. While details about the building remain unclear, Ajit Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, said, “The building was under the jurisdiction of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). It was in the process of being demolished when the poclain machines collapsed on workers. One death has been reported.”

A BMC official at the site said the building had been constructed for commercial purposes, but was to be converted into a residential building. “Crystal Group, the builders, had approached the building and factory department for the conversion but permission was denied for demolition,” said a civic official, adding the proposal was handed over to the SRA, which was monitoring the demolition of the structure to convert it into a residential building.

Pralhad Mahishi, executive engineer at SRA, said, “We gave a Letter of Intent to the builder for permanent transit camp in June this year. He was supposed to utilise FSI of 0.75 for SRA and the remaining FSI component for sale.” SRA officials said they were yet to receive final documents on the demolition of the building. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X, N D Reddy said a case of accidental death had been registered at the Sakinaka police station and that police will conduct an inquiry after the rescue operations were over. “We have learnt the building belongs to Crystal Group, which had employed a contractor for the demolition work,” he said.

Officials at the site said the contractor, Bhagwan Singh, fled after the incident. The rescue team included eight fire-engines, one rescue van, 50 labourers and a team from the National Disaster Rescue Force. Fire officials said since the poclain machines had collapsed on to the second floor, the structure was in a precarious condition, which delayed the rescue efforts. “Since the building was being demolished, a lot of debris and metal rods are kept around it. We are unable to take our equipment close to the building. Due to the current state of the building, we are waiting for the structural audit report to devise a strategy for the rescue operations,” said a fire official.

Civic officials said preliminary inquiry revealed the building was an 18-storeyed commercial structure and 11 floors had been demolished. Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said, “The poclain machines collapsed and fell to the second floor… One person was removed from under the debris and taken to Rajawadi Hospital,” he said. Police said two poclain machines were still on the seventh floor. According to Mohammed Akbar, a labourer who was on the seventh floor at the time, there were over 16 labourers and four poclain machines on top of the building. While Akbar survived, 32-year-old Gurahu Nandlal Malhar, who was from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Sakinaka, died. Malhar was straightening rods on the first floor when the machines collapsed on him. His body was found on the ground floor and he was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

Bijesh Ram Tiwari, security guard of the building, who has been working at the site for over a month, said, “I was in office when the building collapsed. When I ran out there was a lot of smoke. I think 12-14 labourers were on site today.” At first, local people helped rescue those trapped and took them to hospital. The injured included 25-year-old Bablu Ajit, who sustained a fracture in his leg, and 19-year-old Tiras Paswan, who sustained minor injuries. Rajawadi Hospital superintendent Dr Vidya Thakur said, “Bablu has been admitted with a fracture. His condition is stable.”

Feared trapped

Kumar Kauntar (50), who owned one of the four poclain machines, is feared trapped in the debris. According to co-workers, Kumar had come for inspection of the demolition work at 4.30 pm. “He left the top floor and workers saw him go down. But his bike is still parked outside the construction site and his phone is off. We fear he may be trapped inside,” said Santosh Gupta, a local resident.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App