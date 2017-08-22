Builders making false claims about RERA Act certification

“Some builders are flashing advertisements announcing that their projects were RERA certified without displayed the registration number. This can potentially mislead home buyers,” said Maharashtra’s Housing Minister Prakash Mehta. (File) “Some builders are flashing advertisements announcing that their projects were RERA certified without displayed the registration number. This can potentially mislead home buyers,” said Maharashtra’s Housing Minister Prakash Mehta. (File)

TO LURE gullible home buyers, some builders are reportedly making false advertisements that their projects have been certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. State officials have cautioned that instead of being taken in by such advertisements, home buyers must demand to see the RERA registration number of the projects.

To safeguard interests of flat buyers, the government has made it mandatory for all construction projects to be registered with the Authority before selling or advertising for the sale of flats.

Although it is mandatory for builders to display the project’s registration number with RERA in such advertisements, the Maharashtra government has received complaints of misuse of the provision. “Some builders are flashing advertisements announcing that their projects were RERA certified without displayed the registration number. This can potentially mislead home buyers,” said Maharashtra’s Housing Minister Prakash Mehta.

The housing minister said the problem was the most acute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. On Monday, Mehta also directed authorities to take suo motu action against such misleading advertisements. In his communication issued to authorities on Monday, the housing minister cited the instance of one such misleading advertisement that was pasted in a Mumbai suburban railway local train.

The deadline for registration of ongoing projects with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority ends on August 31. So far, about 13,000 projects have enrolled, said officials.

