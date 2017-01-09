Builder gets two years in jail for not following consumer forum order

A Mumbai-based builder has been sentenced to two years in jail for not complying with a consumer forum order. The Additional Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum last week passed its order against the proprietor of a builder and developers firm in separate complaints made by flat buyers who were not given possession of the houses they had booked.

According to the complainants, the builder had started construction of a residential building at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. The complainants had purchased flats in the proposed building after reaching at an agreement with the builder.

While the amount paid by the complainants to the builder varied, they had made payments in the range of Rs two lakh to Rs six lakh in lieu of getting possession within a stipulated time. After the builder failed to hand over the flat, the complainants approached the forum in 2008, claiming deficient services.

The forum in 2008 granted an order in favour of the complainants, directing a compensation of Rs 50,000 to be paid towards mental agony and another Rs 2,000 towards litigation cost within 60 days.

The builder approached the National Commission as well as the Supreme Court against the forum’s decision, but his plea was dismissed in 2013.

The complainants approached the forum again after they were not handed over the possession of the flat till date.

The builder’s claim that the complainants had not paid the balance amount to him was dismissed by the forum.

“It is clearly seen that till 2015, the construction of the building was not completed in all respects by the opposite party. In fact, after the order dated 18/14/2013, passed by the Honourable Supreme Court, it was obligatory on the part of the opposite party to comply with the order of the forum immediately,” the forum comprising President A Z Telgote and member Tryambak Thool said in its order.

“…this conduct shows that he had deliberately avoided to handover possession (of the) flat in question to the complainant and has thus failed to comply with the order of the forum,” the order stated, holding the builder guilty under section 27 of Consumer Protection Act 1986 for non-compliance of the 2008 order.

