Build Metro 2 underground: Residents

IN A meeting with officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Monday, residents of SV Road suggested that the Metro 2 be constructed underground.

Citing space constraint as an issue, the residents submitted a signed petition demanding that the Chief Minister consider taking the Dahisar-Bandra-Mankhurd Metro line underground.

At the meet attended by Ashish Shelar, the BJP MLA of the area, two proposals were put forward before the officials. While both stressed on the need for the metro to go underground, one even suggested the integration of the underground Metro 3 with the Metro 2.

“The Metro 2 can be integrated with the Metro 3 at Santacruz with a 5.5-km connector. With this, people can travel all the way from Cuffe Parade to Dahisar. This will not only help increase the ridership of the Metro 3, but also save the construction of a separate car depot at Aarey,” said Nitin Killawala, an architect.

Zafar Zaveri, another resident, said, “The roads in the area are not wide enough to accommodate a metro. As a result, at every 1 km, stretches under the stations will become traffic bottlenecks. Also, a diminished road width is counter-productive to the purpose of the metro.”

“Considering the space constraints of SV Road, if the metro is constructed in front of our house, it will block our access to ventilation and sunlight. These are basic necessities and we cannot be denied that. The metro stations will be barely four metres from our houses,” said Jamelia Dadarwala, a Khar resident.

Shelar urged the MMRDA to consider the residents’ demands. “If these suggestions are workable, the MMRDA need not be adamant. But at the same time, people also need to understand that not all their suggestions can be adopted.” The 43-km metro corridor is set to cost Rs 10,986 crore.

