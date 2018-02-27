Budget session begins: Worry lines for Maharashtra’s economy

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, on Monday had raised a supplementary demand of Rs 1,230 crore towards interest payment on loans. Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, on Monday had raised a supplementary demand of Rs 1,230 crore towards interest payment on loans.

Days before the Maharashtra government unveils its spend plan for 2018-19, the state’s debt servicing bill, already very high, has risen further. On Monday, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar raised a supplementary demand of Rs 1,230 crore towards interest payment on loans. “An additional Rs 1,281.52 crore is required for payment of interest on market borrowings. Since an expenditure of Rs 51.93 crore can be accommodated within the sanctioned (budgeted) grants of the current financial year, a supplementary appropriation of Rs 1,229.59 crore is presented to the make the necessary additional provision and to bring the expenditure to the notice of the legislature,” said Mungantiwar, in his supplementary statement on expenditure laid before the house on Monday.

For 2017-18, the government has originally projected its debt-servicing bill to rise to Rs 31,027 crore this year as compared to Rs 28,830 crore in 2016-17. While fiscal norms mandate that the interest on government borrowings be capped at below 10 per cent of revenues, the government had estimated at the start of the year that this would rise up to 13.3 per cent by the year end. Senior fiscal managers admitted that this parameter could worsen further now. According to sources, the enhanced debt-servicing load was owing to the additional funds borrowed by the government to foot the farm loan waiver bill. In another step towards avoidance of debt, the government also raised an additional Rs 966 crore for repayment of ways and means advances availed from the Reserve Bank of India, and Rs 900 crore for payments of discount of interest payment for reissuing of old securities.

The total supplementary grants raised by Mungantiwar on Monday were to the tune of Rs 3,871 crore, which took the total grants raised this fiscal to Rs 61,806 crore. Since winning office in October 2014, the Devendra Fadnavis government has so far raised supplementary demands worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Ironically, a white paper released by the same government in 2015, had blamed the previous Congress, Nationalist Congress Party regime of “denting the credibility of the state’s budget by repeatedly presenting supplementary demands.” Meanwhile, in what is being perceived as a tactical move to placate legislators from both the ruling and opposition benches, the government has made an additional provision of Rs 559 crore towards construction of roads across the state.

An additional provision of Rs 368 crore has also been made for providing freeship to backward class students belonging to families whose income does not exceed Rs 6 lakh per annum. The government has also provision an additional Rs 14.35 crore towards financial assistance to legal heirs of farmers, who have committed suicide. A supplementary provision of Rs 75 crore has been made for the construction of a law university in Nagpur’s Varanga while an additional provision of Rs 188 crore has been made to cover for shortfall in crop procurement on a minimum support price basis.

The government has also provided Rs 126 crore to pay for the enhanced honorarium for Anganwadi workers, while setting aside an additional Rs 18 crore towards financial assistance to survivors of rape, sexual assault, or acid attacks.

