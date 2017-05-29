BSF man held for assaulting RPF personnel

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) constable after he attacked a personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Titwala railway station. The constable Mohan Metkari (38), who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly assaulted RPF official Rambir Singh at 12.50 am on Sunday when the latter woke him up and asked him to leave the train as it had terminated its journey and had to be taken to railway yard.

Metkari, of Group 193 of BSF currently posted at Ganganagar in Rajasthan, was on leave when the incident took place, an officer said. Metkari had come to Dombivli to meet relatives.

A GRP officer said that Metkari was travelling to CST when he fell sleep. When the train reached Titwala, Singh began checking the coaches and spotted Metkari lying on the floor. When Singh woke him up and asked him to leave, Metkari attacked him. A case was registered against Metkari under relevant sections of the IPC.

