Brother of ACP on the run held for aiding him

Less than a week after suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivaji Naravane, facing charges of murder, fled from the premises of the Mumbai sessions court, the Mumbai Police has arrested his brother for

allegedly sheltering him and giving him monetary aid.

A former ACP in the Mumbai Police’s Protection and Security wing, Naravane gave the slip to his police escort at the Mumbai sessions court on the evening of March 23, after the court rejected his bail plea. He and his second wife Nanda Zodage are facing trial for the murder of her son Rohan Zodage (26) in Tilak Nagar in 2013.

The police said that on March 24, Naravane contacted his brother Ashok Naravane (48), a businessman who lives in Kurla. “Naravane met his brother near his home in Kurla. He gave Naravane some money for his expenses. Ashok Naravane claims he does not know where his brother went next,” said an officer at Colaba police station.

The police have booked Ashok for giving shelter to a criminal.

The police continue to search for Naravane and have kept a close watch on his first wife and three children who live in Bhandup as well as his extended family in Ratnagiri.

Rohan Zodage was found dead in his home in Tilak Nagar in October 2013 with his throat slit. Naravane had then claimed that Rohan used to frequently fight and harass his mother, Nanda, while investigators suspected that a property dispute was behind the murder.

On March 23, Naravane was present in the court when an officer employed with a telecom company deposed in the trial. In the evening, while being led to the police van by two personnel of the Thane police, he asked to go to post office in the court premises and gave them the slip after mingling with crowds exiting the court, the police said.

