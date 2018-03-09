Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation won’t engage blacklisted contractors for garbage collection

After being opposed by corporators in the Standing Committee, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finally canceled the proposal to award garbage collection contract to blacklisted contractors. These contractors were blacklisted by the civic body last year after they were found mixing debris in garbage.

In September last year, BMC had filed complaints against contractors for mixing debris with solid waste to show increased weight. However, the civic body had hired the same contractors again. The contracts of the existing companies expired on December 24, 2017 but as new contractors were not hired, the civic body was planning to extend the deadline of the existing (blacklisted) companies for six more months for which Rs 150 crore was proposed to be spent.

Between August to October the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported about 39 instances involving ten garbage contractors for mixing debris in solid waste. As the deadline for the contract ended on December 24, 2017, the civic body is in the process of inviting new tenders and till the tenders are finalised, it proposed to extend the period of existing contracts. Despite discussing the proposal several times at the standing committee meeting for past several months, it was opposed by the members.

As per the tender conditions, the garbage contractors hired at the four refuse transport centres are paid on the basis of weight of the garbage collected from various areas. As part of the Vehicular Tracking System (VTS), the dumpers are weighed at the entrance of the refuse transport stations and the drivers are then given a receipt of the same each time they go. The contractors are paid Rs 40 per tonne for debris and construction waste.

To transport and dump solid waste the civic body pays them Rs 875 per tonne. The proposal was finally rejected by the standing committee and the civic body had to cancel the said proposal. Additional commissioner, Vijay Singhal, had received several complaints of contractors mixing debris with solid waste to increase weight. He then videographed the process of dumpers unloading the garbage in collection stations and the officials detected the malpractice. Ten such contractors were found guilty in 39 cases and a police complaint was filed.

