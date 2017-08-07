Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation widens Azad Maidan gate for ‘biggest’ Maratha rally on August 9

The Maratha bike rally witnessed thousands of people attending the event on Sunday at Thane. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) The Maratha bike rally witnessed thousands of people attending the event on Sunday at Thane. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

With over 1.4 lakh people expected to hit the city Wednesday for what is being touted as the “biggest rally” by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to provide emergency medical help, sanitation facilities and even ensure clean roads. In a first, the BMC is widening the entrance of the historical Azad Maidan by 30 feet. The ongoing Metro III work has occupied a substantial part of the nearly 10-lakh-sqft Azad Maidan. Authorities fear the venue might not be able to accommodate many protesters, and hence, the BMC will use the adjoining Bombay Gymkhana ground too for the rally.

A senior official from the Bombay Gymkhana management said that the club’s daily activities would not be affected much by the protest.

“The BMC called us on Saturday and informed us about the protest. We have been asked to remove the chain links near the path connecting Azad Maidan to Cross Maidan, to ensure that people don’t trip over it. The BMC, however, has assured us that police will secure a boundary around our grounds. We don’t expect any disruption of our activities, except football practice in the evening, which we are planning to suspend for the day,” said the member of the management. Besides this, the civic body will provide 20 makeshift toilets, 10 for men and 10 for women. Two water tankers will be provided — one for drinking water and another for the toilet units. Civic officials will start the railing removal on Monday and will construct ramps that protesters can take to walk to the Gymkhana ground from Hazarimal Somani Marg, which will be shut for traffic on Wednesday.

“Apart from 20 makeshift toilets and two water tankers, we will set up a tent at the venue with six doctors to provide emergency medical help. We are temporarily widening the Maidan’s gate towards Fashion Street and Hazarimal Somani Marg by 30 feet, to prevent a stampede-like situation and to make space for vehicles carrying materials to make a stage for the rally,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant commissioner of A ward.

The rally will start from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyaan in Byculla and will end at Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “Apart from the preparations at Azad Maidan, two makeshift toilets and a water tanker will be provided near Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyaan. We will also have two mini trash contractors to ensure roads are clean as the rally moves ahead. A pandal will be set up near JJ flyover with 20 medical staff to attend to any medical emergency,” said Kishore Desai, Assistant commissioner of E ward.

The rally would mark the completion of one year of the Maratha Kranti Muk Morcha, the silent marches organised by the community across the state last year. The first such rally was taken out on August 9, 2016 in Aurangabad. The Maratha Kranti Morcha was formed last year by a number of organisations coming together. The Maratha community has been demanding death sentence for the two accused in the 2016 Kopardi gangrape and murder case, steps to prevent misuse of the Atrocities Act, and quota in jobs and education. Maratha, a dominant caste, forms 33 per cent of the state’s population. The Police too have chalked out plans to control crowds on Wednesday. An officer with the Mumbai police said, “We will have a security meeting on Monday, after which detailed instructions about traffic diversions will be given out.”

A senior officer said, “Adequate preparations will be made to ensure that the rally goes by without any hitch. The route that the rally will take will cross the jurisdictions of several zones. The local police stations and crime branch officers will be asked to be on standby to ensure things are under control.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App