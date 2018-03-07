Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to cover manholes with iron meshes, Bombay High Court told

Bombay High Court. (Express Archive) Bombay High Court. (Express Archive)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it has decided to cover manholes in the city with iron meshes to avoid accidents. The BMC’s counsel, Anil Sakhre, also told the court that the civic body had already floated tenders to cover around 1,500 manholes across the city with such meshes or grills.

The submissions were made before a Bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and M S Karnik, while they were hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed last year, following the death of a doctor from Bombay Hospital. Dr Amarapurkar, a senior gastroenterologist of the Bombay Hospital, was last seen on August 29, 2017, when he asked his driver to drop him off near his home at Elphinstone Road.

Referring to the incident, Sakhre told the court that a manhole had been left open illegally by local residents. He said the errant residents had been booked by police, and a chargesheet was filed in the matter. Sakhre also said that the civic body never leaves manholes open or unattended. The high court has now directed the BMC to file an affidavit with details of the tender, and the proposal to cover manholes, within two weeks.

