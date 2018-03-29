Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation starts work on Deonar Abattoir revamp

The Deonar Abattoir, one of the biggest slaughter houses in India, was set up in 1968. (File) The Deonar Abattoir, one of the biggest slaughter houses in India, was set up in 1968. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started work on revamping the Deonar Abattoir, one of the biggest slaughter houses in the country. The abattoir’s management will float tenders for the project after it presents a proposal before the BMC’s Building Proposal Department.

Set up in 1968, the Deonar Abattoir will be revamped with separate slaughtering units, latest refrigerators to store meat, loading/unloading ramps, a food processing plant, sheds for resting animals, an elaborate section for waste disposal, and solar roofs, among other changes.

Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of the Deonar Abattoir, said the management was getting the architectural designs and blueprints of the project, including diagrams of upgraded machinery to be installed at the abattoir, prepared by architects. Along with the modernisation of the abattoir, Shetye said, the revamp plan also entailed a museum and knowledge centre for visitors.

The knowledge centre will have information about the various animals that are brought in for slaughtering, the different breeds of animals in different countries and the different cuts of meat used in India and abroad.

“The revamp project will be set up on 20 acres of land, and the project will cost approximately Rs 400 crore. We will enclose the designs in the proposal and table it before the Building Proposal Department for its nod. As soon as the proposal is approved, we will float tenders. The project tenders are expected to be floated by August this year. Following this, the appointed contractor will be expected to complete the project within 36 months. Once the abattoir is revamped, it will be equipped with solar energy utilisation, rainwater harvesting facilities, high-end machinery for loading and unloading of ramps for all types of animals, as well as a dispensary for municipal employees and buildings to accommodate officers,” said Shetye.

“A water treatment plant will also be in place, with a capacity to treat at least 10 lakh litres of dirty water daily… The unused meat or other remains, which are usually thrown away, will be used to produce an organic fertiliser. We aim to produce at least 10 to 15 metric tonnes of organic fertiliser everyday, which will be sent to farms,” Shetye added.

