Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sets aside Rs 15 crore for veterinary services

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday made a budgetary provision of around Rs 15 crore to provide exclusive veterinarian services. This is the first time the civic body has made such a provision at the zonal level. The civic body has laid a special emphasis on conducting research on Zoonotic diseases (disease that spreads from animals to humans). As part of its initiative towards animal health and enhancing veterinarian services for pets as well as stray animals in the city, BMC in its budget 2018-19 has made a budgetary provision of Rs 14.55 crore. Besides, the civic body will set up an independent workshop/laboratory to research on primary effects of and controlling zoonotic diseases. The civic body has proposed Rs 1 crore separately for the project.

“Animal and human health are linked to each other directly and and indirectly. Hence animals suffering from diseases are likely to have an effect on humans. It is found that more than 300 diseases that humans suffer come from animals. This includes diseases like leptospirosis, rabies, swine flu, bird flu, anthrax etc. If we are able to resolve the issues in animal health, it will be easier for us to control zoonotic diseases too,” said a senior BMC official.

According to the animal census conducted by the BMC, there are around 40,598 families with pet animals. This number according to BMC officials has increased two fold with rising population in the city in the last five years. As per 2012 animal census, there are around 33,572 pet dogs across the city, meanwhile an animal census conducted BMC in 2014 had revealed that there are nearly 95,172 stray dogs in the city of which 61,239 dogs have undergone sterilization under the civic body’s ‘animal birth control programme’. BMC already runs an independent animal/pet clinic at Khar. This is the first time the civic body has proposed veterinarian services at the zonal level. The BMC has divided its 24 administrative wards into seven zones.

This year, the civic body has taken a few initiatives for animals. One of this was an initiative to set up three crematoria exclusively for pets in the city, proposed by the BMC earlier this month at the standing committee.

