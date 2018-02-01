Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation notice to popular Colaba restaurant

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Koyla Restaurant in Colaba, a popular joint allegedly serving hookah and food illegally on its rooftop. The civic body has warned the restaurant owners of legal action if the “illegal” activities were not stopped.

After the Kamala Mills tragedy in which 14 people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at two upscale resto-bars on December 29, the civic body demolished several illegal extensions and constructions by restaurants. Koyla was one of the restaurants in A ward (Fort, Churchgate, Colaba) to face the demolition action.

“During the inspection of the restaurant, which operates from the terrace of Kamal Mansion near Radio Club in Colaba, our team found tables, chairs, counters, etc due to which it became evident that the restaurant was cooking food and serving hookah on the terrace, which is illegal. We had on December 30 seized the tables and chairs and the counters. However, we have received a complaint with photographs and videos, which show the restaurant has been flouting the norms again. We have issued a notice and the restaurant will be inspected again. If we find violations again, we will take legal action,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of A Ward.

The complaint was filed through an email dated January 29.

However, a joint inspection report dated January 24, which was conducted by the fire department, BMC’s Medical officer of Health (MOH) and Building and Factory department on January 15, says no hookah activity was found on the premises.

Dighavkar said, “When we went for re-inspection around 5 pm on January 15, no hookah and cooking activities could be seen. However, according to the complaint we received on January 29, these activities take place only at night. The notice issued was based on the complaint.”

The copy of this notice has also been submitted to the Colaba police station and the local deputy commissioner of police.

The notice dated January 30 has also warned the restaurant of disconnecting water and electric supply apart from legal action if they continued with the violations.

Ganesh Kumar Gupta, partner, Koyla Restaurant, could not be reached for a comment.

