Bridge on Mumbai-Goa highway inaugurated

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate the bridge on Savitri river, on Monday. (Source: Narendra Vaskar) Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate the bridge on Savitri river, on Monday. (Source: Narendra Vaskar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa Highway that was rebuilt after the original structure was washed away in floods in the Savitri last August. The three-lane bridge measuring 239 metres with a cost of Rs 35.55 crore was completed in 165 days.

On Monday, the bhoomipujan for highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore was also performed. Gadkari said: “The construction of the bridge was high on our priority as the Mumbai-Goa Highway is an important inter-state link for transport and economic activities.”

“The state and the Centre have given highest priority to infrastructure. The Rs 4,000 crore project will go a long way to upgrade the state highways for better connectivity and faster communication,” said Fadnavis.

The bridge on the highway had been washed away last year and 41 persons were feared dead. Speaking about the Rs 4,000 crore project, Fadnavis said: “It entails upgrade of two lanes with paved shoulder of Mahad to Raigad Fort upto Ranmata Jjau Samadhi and Chitta Darwaja and Hikaniwadi.”

The list of projects that were approved on Monday include a 24.43 km stretch between Indapur and Vadpale at Rs 1,202 crore, a 39.5 km stretch from Veer to Bhogaon-Khurd at Rs 1,598 crore and a 13.6 km road from Bhogaon to Kashedi Ghat at Rs 1,011 crore.

