Bribery case: I-T official gets four years in jail

An assistant commissioner of the Income Tax department was convicted and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by a special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Narayanlal Rawal was allegedly caught red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for passing a favourable assessment order of a company, Hallmark Engineers, for 2011-12. Rawal, who was arrested on March 29, 2014, was out on bail since April 1, 2014. The court found him guilty under section 7 and section 13 (2) and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

