Breathing troubles on rise as air quality worsens, Air Quality Index touches 273

The sky in Mumbai continued to be hazy on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened to 273. It marked the city’s worst air quality level recorded this year and the worst since last year’s Diwali. The city has been experiencing poor air quality since Friday, when the AQI soared to 263. On Tuesday the AQI stood at 271. The worsening air quality has also taken a toll on the health of the residents. Of the 10 observatories in the city, Borivali, Bhandup, BKC, Mazagaon, Colaba and Navi Mumbai recorded “very poor” air quality with PM 2.5 levels at 319, 327, 327, 342, 320 and 309, respectively. Malad and Andheri recorded “poor” air quality with PM 2.5 levels at 260. Only Chembur and Worli observatories recorded “moderate”.

“The westerly disturbances are withdrawing, bringing moisture in Mumbai air. It makes the air heavy and increases its holding capacity. The dust particles settle on water molecules, which results in increasing the pollutant matter and making the sky hazy,” said Dr Gufran Beig project director of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). According to Beig, pollution levels are likely to be the same for another day. “The situation will improve by Friday.”

According to Kurla-based general physician Dr Shahid Barmare, cases of upper respiratory tract infection have increased in the past 15 days. These cases are not just being seen in patients with existing respiratory conditions, but also in patients with no history of breathing issues. “Cough is taking a month to cure. I am seeing patients with laryngitis and pharyngitis, as well as several cases of throat pain. Migraine is also becoming common. This is due to a combination of pollution and cold weather,” he said. Many patients are being diagnosed as allergic to some pollutants, doctors said.

Dr Siddharth Lalitkumar, an Andheri-based physician, said he was getting 15 to 20 cases a day related to cough and breathing ailments. “I am advising them to wear masks while on the road,” he said. Ailments that took three to four days to cure are now taking at least a week, he said. We can only give nebulisers. Most cases are of bronchitis and seizures due to that,” he added.

Temperatures remained high, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees, one degree above normal, and minimum of 21.5 degrees, four degrees above normal.

