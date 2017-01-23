Breathing death: Air pollution fix missing in poll rhetoric, motorists fume

Representational Image Representational Image

Mumbai, the country’s richest municipality, goes to polls a month from now. Political parties have already put forth many issues, including demonetisation and development, to woo voters. But the burning problem of rising air pollution, which causes several deaths each year, is so far missing from the election rhetoric. And voters, especially those residing in the suburbs of Mumbai, say it’s time politicians accord priority to this issue.

A recent study, conducted by the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), has found that air pollution has reached alarming levels near the city’s traffic intersections. The study, which surveyed 33 busy intersections in the commercial capital, says these junctions witness air contamination six to 27 times above the permissible levels. This, in turn, impacts the city’s overall air pollution index.

The situation is grim especially in the suburbs, which account for three quarters of the traffic intersections that were surveyed. In fact, 15 intersections are situated in the more populated western suburbs.

Rohan Sharma, an MBA student, who resides in Goregaon’s Bangur Nagar, claimed that besides increasing the time he takes to travel to his college in Vile Parle, the “never-ending” road construction menace has worsened air pollution levels. “The work on new Metro lines has only compounded matters. Two months ago, I was forced to purchase a mask to breathe better while riding my motorcycle… it has made a difference,” said Sharma.

Kandivli resident Aliakbar Attarwala said over the past two years, the condition has deteriorated on the Western Express Highway. “I wear a scarf to avoid breathing in the dust. There are dumpers moving on that road, spewing dust into the air. The Metro construction will further worsen my journey,” added Attarwala, who travels between Kandivli and his Andheri office.

“The Dindoshi (Goregaon) junction is the worst. There is an engineering error with the bridge that slows northbound traffic but, for a bike rider around Oberoi mall, it is very unbearable. It is time politicians take up the pollution issue and fix it,” said Attarwala.

According to the study, the traffic junction outside the Oberoi mall near Dindoshi, which is perennially clogged, is the most polluted. The particulate matter (PM10) — one of the pollution indicators — count for this junction was found to be 2,709.25 µg/m3 against the permissible 100 µg/m3. For 19 of the 33 surveyed junctions, the count was at least 10 times the permissible level. The lowest PM10 count recorded by the survey was near Dadar’s Siddhivinayak temple (596 µg/m3), which, too, was nearly six times above the permissible limit.

In 2015, the city’s first-ever dust map, which was drawn up by three city-based professors, too had identified the Western Express Highway’s stretch in Borivli as the most polluted. During this mapping exercise, Marine Drive was found to be the least dust-polluted region.

“While political parties often promote new infrastructure projects as a means to improve the quality of life in the city, no one is pushing measures to overcome the bad air problem. How can there be an improvement in the city’s overall living index if the air quality does not improve,” asked Rajesh Tukde, a Dadar resident.

Recently, Paresh Vaishnav, a professional actor, who resides in Evershine Nagar of Malad, purchased a car and sold his motorcycle in his effort to avoid air pollution. Goregaon’s Varsha Nayar echoed his views, “I learnt to drive a car because during evening hours that is the only way to protect oneself from the pollution and the constant honking,” she said. Nayar lives in a building adjacent to the recently opened Ram Mandir railway station on the western line. “There was intense politics over naming the station, why can’t there be similar intensity on issues that directly affect the locals on an everyday basis,” she said.

Sion resident Akash Kamble has another cost-efficient trick. “I know it is time-consuming but I use the BEST buses to travel anywhere in the city. That keeps me above the line of vehicle exhausts. With all roads dug up, it is difficult to walk. I have not heard any politician in the city take it up as an agenda,” said Kamble, who is a freestyle dancer and performs in various studios across the city.

Even in the eastern suburbs, the air quality is poor because of small fires in the Deonar dumping ground and movement of heavy vehicles. Sanjay Nargarkar, a Baingonwadi resident, said while dropping his daughter to school, he covers her nose with two handkerchiefs and is afraid she might get asthma like most children in the area.

THE AIR POLLUTION CHART

PM10 is an important index used to measure air pollution levels. Basically, it is the extent of the presence of large particulate matter such as road dust, exhaust from vehicles, etc., in the air. While the permissible limit for PM10 is 100 µg/m3, the NEERI/IIT study found that the pollution levels at traffic junctions were worse. The ones to fare the worst were:

Oberoi mall, Dindoshi: 2,709 µg/m3

Borivli station (E): 2,271 µg/m3

Makhurd Link road junction: 1,984 µg/m3

Borivli station (W): 1,823 µg/m3

Dahisar check naka: 1,670.32 µg/m3

Dharavi junction: 1,276 µg/m3

Mith Chowki, Malad (W): 1,146 µg/m3