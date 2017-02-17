Boy’s body found in suitcase at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus: Tag on bag leads cops to shop that sold it; buyers’ pictures released

IT WAS a tag at the bottom of the red suitcase in which a boy’s body was found on January 7 at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) that led the police to release photographs of the two men being considered prime suspects in the case.

The two were captured in a CCTV camera at a Malad shop, buying the suitcase merely three hours before the boy’s body was found in it. The two are yet to be tracked, and the police Wednesday released their photographs for leads on them.

Watch What Else Is Making News

An officer linked to the probe said they found a tag at the bottom of the red suitcase with A 1 written on it. The police then started looking for the manufacturer of the bag and found the unit located in Mumbai. “The manufacturer told us he had sent the red suitcases to only two shops in Mumbai. One place had been sent six units and the other 24 units. He gave us the addresses of the two shops,” the officer said.

The police first went to the shop where six units had been sent, and found that all the red suitcases had been sold in September. “The bag in which the body was found in January seemed comparatively new. Hence, we did not think it could have been sold in September,” the officer said.

The crime branch team then went to the Malad-based shop where 24 units of the suitcase had been sent. There, the shop owners recognised the red suitcase as being sold from their unit. “We checked the records and scanned through the shop’s CCTV footage from the day the suitcases had been sent. Finally, we saw two men buying the suitcase around 4 pm, three hours before the boy’s body was found in it,” the officer said.

The police so far have not been able to trace the duo. The CCTV cameras outside LTT do not show a clear footage. “Around 7 pm, the time around which the body was found, it was dark and one can only make out silhouettes of people passing through LTT. No one can be identified,” the officer said.

The Tilak Nagar police station, where a murder case has been registered, had arrested a loader from Madhya Pradesh, but his interrogation has not revealed much. The police have applied for a lie detector test on him.