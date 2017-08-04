Boy ‘raped’ for a year: Two boys detained, 21-year-old arrested

Representational image Representational image

The Mumbai Police have detained two more boys and arrested an adult for raping a teenager in Andheri for over one year. The victim, who earlier lived with his grandmother, has returned to his parents. He is being counseled by a psychiatrist. The 16-year-old boy, a Class IX student, was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by 15 boys living in his locality over the course of a year. In his complaint, the boy alleged that he was first raped by a neighbour last year, who shot a video and showed it to his friends. Under the threat of making the video public, other boys allegedly raped him and demanded money from him.

On Wednesday, the police detained seven of the boys the teen had named in the FIR. A senior police officer said two other minor boys were detained on Thursday and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

“We have also arrested a 21-year-old man and produced him at the sessions court in Dindoshi,” said the official. They have been booked with rape and other charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police added that the boys would take the victim to an isolated part of the locality and at the other times, to a cricket ground under the pretext of playing. “The detained boys claimed that the victim would accompany them out of his own free will,” said a senior police officer. An officer at D N Nagar police station said the other boys would be caught soon.

One of the victim’s parents work as a cobbler and the other is a house help and they live in another suburb. The boy’s medical examination was conducted at Cooper Hospital and preliminary tests have indicated repeated sexual assault.

According to the boy’s complaint, he was assaulted five times by the boys since June 26 this year. When he would try to resist, they would hit him, the police said.

A construction site supervisor who met the boy last week and persuaded him to file a police complaint said the boy had stopped attending school a month ago.

“Two of the boys named in the FIR study in the same school as him. The boy has been so traumatised that he could not pay attention to studies at school, and stopped going altogether a month ago,” he claimed.

According to the police, the priority now is to counsel the teen properly. “We have taken him to a psychiatrist and he has had two sessions already. We are hoping that the sessions will help him recover,” said another officer.

