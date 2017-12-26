Top News

17-year-old boy drowns after ‘slipping off barrage’

The deceased, identified as Sagir Sheikh Mansuri, was a resident of Mankhurd. “According to his friends, he slipped on the edge of water and fell in.

A 17-year-old boy died after purportedly drowning near a barrage in Badlapur. According to the police, the boy had gone to the barrage with five of his friends from school for a picnic two days ago. His body was found on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sagir Sheikh Mansuri, was a resident of Mankhurd. “According to his friends, he slipped on the edge of water and fell in. We had been looking for the boy with a team of divers for the last two days. This morning, the body was found,” a senior officer from Badlapur police station said.

“We have already lodged a case of accidental death and are investigating further to ascertain if this was indeed an accident,” the officer said.

