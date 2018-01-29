Boy ‘assaulted’ on local train

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by unidentified men when he standing on the footboard of a local train. Lakshman Chavhan, who was travelling towards CSMT, was allegedly punched in his stomach by men who were travelling in a train going in the opposite direction. The two trains were crossing each other near Kurla station. “The victim was standing on the door and talking on the phone. According to him, one of the men in the other train hit his hand in order to make him drop the phone. When he didn’t, another man in the opposite train hit him in the stomach,” said inspector Sanjay Ambre from Kurla police station. While Chavhan was rushed to a nearby hospital, he sustained only minor injuries, said the police.

