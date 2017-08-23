Boulders hit coaches of Hubballi-LTT Express: CRS to probe incident

Representational Image Representational Image

THE COMMISSIONER of Railway Safety (CRS) will probe the incident of boulders falling on a coach of the Hubballi-LTT Express on Monday in which three passengers were injured. The inquiry, scheduled on Wednesday, will analyse whether required preventive measures and remedial actions had been taken by the railways.

On Monday, three passengers were injured after boulders fell on the roof of S 6 coach of 17317 Hubballi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi stations on the Central Railway (CR). A CRS inquiry is initiated if an accident on the premise of the railways is of serious nature. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) was present at the accident site on Tuesday, along with the CRS, who will present his views on the matter in a hearing scheduled on Wednesday.

“It will be a day-long hearing. We will also present our views to the CRS on the immediate medical aid that was offered to the passengers after the incident. Quick action was taken by officials of all ranks to prevent any major mishap,” a senior CR official said.

In July, passengers travelling on the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hyderabad Express had a narrow escape when the train’s engine jumped tracks after being hit by a boulder at Monkey Hill. “Officials face a tough time climbing the 20-30 km stretch of the ghats in that section. Before the monsoons, we take precaution and remove loose boulders, which can fall on the railway tracks, from the section. But there is no guarantee about which boulder could go loose due to rains. The particular section where the past accidents have taken place is more vulnerable,” the official added.

Sources said many senior railway officials were questioned by the General Manager of the CR over why they reached late at the accident spot. “ A serious error on part of the operations team was that the train was run all the way till LTT in spite of the fact that part of a rock was stuck inside the coach. After a coach of a train gets damaged, it is required that the same is detached or at least not declared road-worthy till an inspection. A gross negligence was witnessed,” an official added.

Officials said corrective measures like putting up lights in the area have been put in place assist trackmen at night. “We are aiming at placing CCTV cameras around the section so that the station master at Thakurwadi can gauge the movement of boulders and alert the staff members. We also aim to rope in professional talent, who can study the geography of the area and decide how such incidents can be avoided,” an official added.

Some officials also hinted at a probable lack of funding in arranging for the required safety measures, like nets that can hold rocks.The work would require maintenance blocks and blocking train traffic, which could be tedious, officials said. “As the CRS inquiry is yet to be done, no official comment can be given,” Sunil Udasi, the chief public relations officer, CR said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App