Boulder falls on electric wire, train traffic hit

Rail traffic was affected between Mumbai and Pune on Saturday afternoon after an overhead electricity wire was damaged by a boulder that fell from the hill due to rainfall near the Monkey Hill. According to information provided by railway officials, the incident occurred around 12 noon, just before the Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express was to pass. “The train was stopped for about an hour. Repair work on the overhead wire was carried out and the train services were restored,” said a senior official. boulder,

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App