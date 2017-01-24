‘Botched-up’ family planning operation claims woman’s life

A WOMAN died and two other women developed serious complications during a family planning camp at a primary health centre (PHC) at Belora in Pusad tehsil of Yavatmal district on Thursday. It has now surfaced that Medical Officer Swapnil Satpute had allegedly defied directives from his superiors not to hold the camp without the supervision of another doctor. While the operations were carried out on Thursday, the death of patient Sharda Kale happened on Saturday. The other two patients, Vandana Deokate and Aruna Chavan are still under treatment in Yavatmal government hospital. Collector Sacchindra Pratap Singh has ordered an inquiry by a panel headed by Civil Surgeon T G Dhote.

District Health Officer K Z Rathod told The Indian Express, “the MO was told not to hold the camp on his own. He was supposed to hold it under the supervision of a senior surgeon but he apparently didn’t follow the order and himself carried out 15 operations.”

“Prima facie it has come to notice that the three patients got incisions on their intestines during the surgery. The remaining are, however, safe,” he added.

Satpute is a MBBS doctor and has been in service for around six years, according to Rathod. “He has been carrying out FP operations since the past 5-6 months only and that too under the supervision of a senior surgeon,” Rathod told in reply to a related query.