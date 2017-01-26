Born on Mangala Express, baby named Mangala

“I NAMED my daughter Mangala as she was born in the moving train with same name,” said Ravindra Vishwakarma (26), whose wife Jyoti (22) gave birth to a girl child en route in the Mangala Express train on Tuesday morning. The couple had boarded the train from Mangalore on Monday night for Jhansi. “My wife experienced labour pain in the train after we crossed Ratnagiri. I took her to the loo and asked for help from the female passengers in the compartment, who rushed to aid us with the delivery. With the help of two nurses on board the train, the delivery was carried out smoothly,” he said.

Ravindra runs a pani puri stall near a temple in Mangalore for the last three years. The couple was on their way to attend the funeral function of Ravindra’s relative at Jhansi. Despite experiencing trouble, Ravindra said he felt lucky to receive help from co-passengers. Meanwhile, Jyoti feels that her daughter is the prettiest in the world.

“As Jyoti was only in her eighth month of pregnancy,I did not expect her due date so soon. I was fortunate that passengers including senior railway officials in the train were so helpful. A female passenger even handed out some money to me as ‘mu-dikhai’ of my daughter,” he added.

The train was then stopped at Savarde, a little ahead of Chiplun, where Jyoti was admitted in Valvalkar hospital for a day’s rest. Elated on receiving so much help from strangers and for their humanitarian approach, he named his daughter ‘Mangala,’ he said.

“Upon receiving this information, we immediately deployed an ambulance to escort the couple from Savarde station to the hospital. We also informed the railway officials at Chiplun station to keep other medical aid necessary,” said Girish K, public relations officer, Konkan railway.