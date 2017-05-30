Borivli shop raided for selling drug without licence

A general store in Borivli East was raided by the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week for allegedly selling a codeine phosphate syrup without permit, after it came to the notice of a local lawyer. According to the police, last week, advocate Suresh Ojha (69) was informed by a neighbour that his son Anil Ojha (39) had purchased a pain-relieving syrup from Amod General Stores in Borivli East and was overdosing on it, the police said. Concerned about his son, who was undergoing treatment for a mental condition, Ojha went to the store and inquired if it had the permit to store and sell the medicine, the police said.

When told by owner Rajendra Berhade (60) that he did not have licence, Ojha approached the Kasturba police station. On May 24, the police and the FDA raided the store and found 34 bottles of the syrup. “We have booked the owner for committing an act endangering public safety,” said an officer at Kasturba police station.

