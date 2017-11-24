Borivali: 3 men held for killing suspected thief

Three men were arrested by the police in Borivali for allegedly killing a suspected thief who entered an industrial compound on Tuesday night. The accused, all of whom work at Vichare Compound in Borivali West, detained a man in the compound on Tuesday night suspecting that he had broken in to steal from there. The police said that the men tied up the suspected thief to a tree, punched and kicked him and also assaulted him with sticks. After the man became unconscious, the accused loaded his body into a tempo and drove to an isolated spot near Gokhale College, where they concealed the body behind dense bushes.

The murder came to light after the police was alerted that the body of a man was spotted near the college. The police took the body to Bhagwati Hospital, where a post-mortem concluded that the man, aged 35, had died as a result of injuries caused due to physical assault.

While the police made inquiries in the area in order to identify the deceased, they received information of the commotion at Vichare Compound on Tuesday. A team of officers, led by Ashok Jadhav, senior inspector, MHB Colony police station, identified the men who had assaulted the deceased and arrested them on Wednesday night. The accused – Omkar Sawant, Pradip Kamble and Satya Nair – work at different units at Vichare Compound.

“The accused dumped the body of the deceased on the side of the road in an attempt to erase evidence of the crime,” said Jadhav. He added that the efforts are under way to establish the identity of the deceased.

