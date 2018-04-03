Booked for sexually abusing minor: Court rejects bail plea of 80-year-old

A SPECIAL court rejected the bail application of an 80-year-old man booked for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, had sexually abused her when she visited his house.

The girl returned home and informed her mother about the abuse. The accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case because of a quarrel he had with the girl’s family.

“Keeping in view the heinous, shameful nature of the act, even if the accused is an 80-year-old man, he is not entitled to be released on bail. He is a man of mature understanding. He is a man of the victim’s grandfather’s age. Still he did such a shameful act with the girl,” the court said while rejecting the bail.

