Book on psychological, spiritual origins of substance addiction

A BOOK aimed at shedding light on the psychological and spiritual origins of substance addiction, The Spiritual Paradox of Addiction, was launched at the Mumbai Press Club on Monday. The book is by Dr Ashok Bedi, a Jungian psychoanalyst, co-authored by Father Joseph Pereira, who started the first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) through his parish in Mumbai and also started the Kripa Foundation that aims to help alcoholics recover.

“There is no chemical solution for a chemical dependency. These individuals have a faith deficit, i.e they have a powerful spiritual drive but a faith deficit in their ego leading to addiction. One cannot be cured from an addiction but can recover by reviving faith and engaging the mind and the body,” said Father Pereira.Dr Carl Gustav Jung,

Dr Carl Gustav Jung, leading psychoanalyst, acknowledged the idea of the ‘faith deficit’ in the recovery of addiction. Bedi said he is taking his work forward along with Father Pereira.

“The Spiritual Paradox of Addiction is our shared understanding of this paradox and of how to untangle its mystery to rekindle the urge for recovery, sobriety and by way of bringing about a spiritual awakening in addicts and help them claim a conscious, loving connection with grace from the divine,” said Bedi. The official book release is on September 6 in Bandra.

