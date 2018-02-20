Bombay hospital cardiologist BK Goyal passes away at 82

Dr BK Goyal, head of cardiology department, at Bombay hospital passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. The 82-year-old doctor collapsed at his South Mumbai residence. He was rushed to Breach Candy hospital where he was declared dead.

The final rites of the senior doctor will take place on Wednesday in Banganga.

Goyal previously worked as cardiology department head in state-run JJ hospital. He also worked with Houston based Texas Heart Institute and in Oschner Heart Institute, in New Orleans. He had won country’s highest civilian awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and had also served as chairman of Haffkins Institute.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App