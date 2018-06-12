Bombay High Court to traffic police: Submit report on steps taken to resolve pedestrians’ woes

The court directed the traffic police to submit a report on the steps taken to resolve the difficulties being faced by thousands of residents in south Mumbai. (File) The court directed the traffic police to submit a report on the steps taken to resolve the difficulties being faced by thousands of residents in south Mumbai. (File)

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) over traffic and congestion woes in south Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday observed, “Just because one has a car, it doesn’t mean one can park anywhere.” The court added that little attention was being paid to the problems pedestrians were facing in the city. “Because they are pedestrians, nobody is bothering,” stated Justice NH Patil.

The court directed the traffic police to submit a report on the steps taken to resolve the difficulties being faced by thousands of residents of Kalbadevi, Pydhonie, Dhanji Street, Mumbadevi Circle, Masjid Bander, Abdul Rehman Street and Champa Gully in south Mumbai.

The petition, filed by Rajkumar Shukla in 2014, highlighted the problems public was facing because of road congestion in Mumbai, especially in areas such as Chira Bazaar, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Mumba Devi, Abdul Raheman street, Lohar Chawl, Crawford Market, Bhendi Bazar, Pydonie, Dhanji street, Majid Bunder and other south Mumbai locations. The petitioner stated that the problem was compounded by double and triple parking on roads.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni at the previous hearing had directed that a committee, comprising senior officials of the traffic police, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, and an expert in the field to be nominated by the Commissioner of Police, be set up to look into the issues and suggest solutions.

On Monday, government pleader Purnima Kantharia, told the court that, as directed by the court, they have formed a committee which also includes an expert from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and the report will be submitted in the court in the next hearing, scheduled to be held on June 20.The court has also asked the committee to conduct the meeting at the earliest and submit its report.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App