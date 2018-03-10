Bombay High Court to state: Inform about steps against pesticide poisoning

Taking note of rising cases of deaths of farmers in the state due to pesticide poisoning, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to inform the court about steps taken to check this. A bench of Justices, Naresh Patil and Anuja Prabhudessai said that the government must create awareness on use of excessive pesticide or spurious pesticides among farmers in the rural areas. The bench suggested that the state must involve gram panchayats and gram sabhas in such awareness programmes.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by an NGO from the city seeking directions for prohibiting use of excess pesticides by farmers, use of chemicals by retailers for ripening fruits and vegetables, and the use of antibiotics and growth hormones for poultry. The petition had also sought a complete ban on sale of genetically-treated chicken and chicken containing antibiotics by some fast food retailers.

The bench directed the concerned authorities to also submit whether there existed any prescribed regulations to check against the use of antibiotics by poultry farmers.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App