Bombay High Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of Milind Ekbote tomorrow

The Bombay High Court will hear the anticipatory bail application filed by Milind Ekbote, one of those accused in the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, on Friday. The matter will be heard by a division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre after a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai recused from hearing the plea.

Ekbote approached the High Court after a special court in Pune rejected his plea for anticipatory bail last week. He is facing charges of inciting violence at Bhima In his anticipatory bail application, referring to two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him and Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide, Ekbote said he was not present at the spot of the incident but was at his residence at the time.

“The allegations do not have any substance because the appellant was not present at the scene of offence….In fact that day and during that time he was at his residence at Pune and the said fact can be discerned from CCTV footage which indicates the appellant’s presence at his residence on that day and during that period,” states the application.

Lakhs of Dalits had assembled at the ‘Jaystambh’ memorial in Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar road to mark the 200th year of the battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Ekbote and Bhide have been booked for inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits.

In the violence in Bhima Koregaon and adjoining villages on January 1, one person was killed and several others were injured, including 10 policemen.

“As the work by the appellant is not appreciated by certain sections of people, he has been unnecessarily implicated in the alleged incident as a person who not only instigated others but who was also present the spot at the time of occurrence of the alleged incident,” states the application.

The application states that taking into account the prevailing tension in Bhima Koregaon prior to December 29, 2017, the Gram Panchayat of Bhima Koregaon wrote a letter to the senior inspector of Shikrapur Police station on December 30, stating that a bandh would be observed to maintain peace in the area.

“Prakash Ambedkar and Kabir Kala Manch called for a meeting which was touted as Yalgar Parishad at Shaniwarwada. The purpose of calling the meeting was to denounce the state government..,” added the application, saying the meeting was entirely political. “Inflammatory speeches made by speakers triggered the incident,” it added.

