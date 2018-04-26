Bombay High Court to govt: Has noise norm been breached

HC to govt: Has noise norm been breached HC to govt: Has noise norm been breached

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to state on affidavit if any noise pollution rules have been breached in the area where construction work is going on for Metro 3 and whether any penal action can be taken in such cases.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others alleging that various religious festivals are held in the city, leading to substantial noise pollution.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla, on a previous hearing, had directed the in-charge officers of Mahim, Cuffe Parade and Churchgate police stations to conduct noise monitoring tests to check decibel levels at the construction site of Metro 3.

This was after a petitioner had alleged that Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line of Metro 3, where construction work is going on, is also adding to the noise pollution. Following this, the court had said the sites should be visited twice and if the police find decibel levels higher than the prescribed levels, they must inform the court on steps they are willing to take to check the problem.

Additional government pleader Manish Pabale told the court on Wednesday that police officers have conducted tests at Mahim and Cuffe Parade and found issues with the decibel levels. Noise levels at Churchgate would be checked within two days, he added.

However, a report submitted by the petitioners, along with photographs of the sound recording device at the three spots, stated that noise levels were higher than permissible levels.

The court then asked Pabale whether they have taken any action, to which, Pabale said that the state is unable to register an offence.

Following this, the court asked the government to file an affidavit in two days, stating “if there is breach and whether any action can be taken”.

The court will hear the case next on May 4.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App