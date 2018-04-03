Bombay High Court tells state to file affidavit

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the state government to file an affidavit in a petition challenging the recently imposed plastic ban. The matter is posted for hearing on April 11. The petitions are filed by Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association, PET Container Manufacturers Association and All India Plastic Manufacturers Association. Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for All India Plastic Manufacturers Association, told court that there cannot be a blanket ban without following the rules.

On March 23, the state government had issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) notification, banning manufacturing, use, storage, distribution, wholesale or retail sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic bags, disposable items made of plastic and thermocol such as cups, plates, fork, bowls, straws and bottles with the carrying capacity of less than half a litre. The government had also banned plastic and thermocol items used for decoration.

Senior Counsel Milind Sathe appearing for PET Container Manufacturers Association, told court that in February this year, following the proposed ban by the government, Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association had approached the High Court. State government filed an affidavit stating that they are yet to finalise the ban and to issue the notification, it would take suggestions and objections through a public notice.

