Bombay High Court takes serious view of caste scrutiny committee orders

Taking a serious view of the “illegality” committed by caste scrutiny committees time and again, the Bombay High Court recently directed the Principal Secretary, Tribal Research and Development, to remain personally present in court to inform it about the steps he proposes to take to ensure that the committees do not pass orders in an illegal manner.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to a man’s claim of belonging to a particular caste. He was seeking a relevant certificate in this regard. When the matter was listed for hearing in December 2017, the court directed that the petitioner’s claim should be decided within a period of one month.

While adjourning the matter, the court had further clarified that the committee shall take into consideration the validity certificate granted in favour of his real sister. “Time and again, we are noticing that the members of the Caste Scrutiny Committees are indulging in illegality one after another,” observed Justice B R Gavai, while hearing this matter on February 28.

After at least two months from the date on which the members of the committee had undertaken to decide the petitioner’s matter, it remained undecided. The court then issued a showcause notice to the members of the committee, asking why action should not be taken against them for the breach of undertaking given to the court.

When the matter was taken up on February 27, the High Court was informed that the members of the committee had sought for a vigilance cell inquiry report in the case of the real sister from the Thane Caste Scrutiny Committee.

However, the same was not made available and the matter could not be decided. “We find that the reason given by the members of the committee for not deciding the matter within the stipulated period and not granting validity to the petitioner is in breach of the law laid down by the Division Bench of this Court… We are, therefore, of the considered view that the following members of the Caste Scrutiny committee, Nashik, have committed contempt of this Court,” said the court, while hearing the matter a day later.

However, prior to deciding the quantum of sentence, the court gave an opportunity of hearing to the officials and directed the Principal Secretary, Tribal Research and Development, to remain personally present before it on March 1.

The court was, however, satisfied by the response given by the Principal Secretary ensuring that the matter will be resolved expeditiously and decided not to initiate any action against the members.

