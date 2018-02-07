Bombay High Court stays I-T notices to SRK, Juhi

The Bombay High Court has stayed the showcause notices issued to actors Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla by the I-T department over alleged undervaluation of shares. In an interim order passed last Friday, Justices M S Sanklecha and R I Chagla held that the notices were prima facie not based on any concrete evidence or finding. In March 2017, the I-T department issued notices to Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd (KRSPL) and its directors Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and Juhi Chawla.

The bench, however, noted that in 2013, an assessing officer of the I-T department had looked into the allegations and, after being satisfied of no wrongdoing, had closed the case. However, the department issued fresh notices in 2017 after going through a change of opinion and deciding to re-open the case.

