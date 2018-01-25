No Bombay HC stay on first semester exams for LLB students of Mumbai University

Mumbai University (Express Photo) Mumbai University (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday did not stay the first semester exams for LLB students of the Mumbai University. A bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice B P Colabawalla, however, permitted those students who were not prepared for the tests scheduled to begin on January 29, to write the first semester exams at a later stage.

The students will have to inform their colleges about their decision before January 29. On Tuesday, the bench had granted a similar relief to first semester students of the LLM course. The court passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by some first year LLB students seeking the first semester exams be postponed.

They had claimed that their admissions had been delayed due to lapses on the part of the university. While the first semester classes began from November 1 last year, several students completed the admission processes only in December or January. Under such circumstances, the petitioners claimed, it was unfair to expect them to be prepared for the exams.

