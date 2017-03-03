Bombay High Court sets aside govt order: Now Marathi not compulsory for auto permits, but rules regarding qualification may change

A DAY after the High Court set aside a clause in a Maharashtra government order that made knowledge of Marathi compulsory for an autorickshaw permit, around 8,000 drivers stand another chance at the permits. These drivers had failed the Marathi language test last year and had been asked to re-appear.

According to senior Regional Transport Office( RTO) officials, the drivers have a shot at the permit if they fulfill the other requirements, such as a domicile of the state for 15 years, possessing a transport licence, and a rickshaw badge.

“The drivers will have to get back to the RTO where they had appeared for the test. Under the directive, they can get a permit now as the language qualification has been removed,” a senior RTO official said.

In February 2016, the transport department had issued a circular making passing a written test of Marathi and knowing important facts about the history of the state important factors to avail a rickshaw permit.

Of the 40,000 candidates who applied, 8,000 could not qualify as they failed the language test.

“We are happy that the law has understood our concerns and ruled in our favour. We will also ensure that each RTO official who does not follow the order and does not grant us the permits is exposed,” said Girish Zaveri, leader of Bhiwandi Taxi and Rickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana, who filed a petition in the court in this regard.

While most drivers expressed joy over the move, some await a final decision from the state in this regard. “I will definitely try for the permit. But I fear that the government could impose a new rule or condition I may not be able to fulfill,” said Pappu Tripathi, a rickshaw driver who was denied a licence.

Some officials hinted that before calling for new permits, the government may revise rules for drivers qualified to receive them. While the final court order is awaited, many drivers may not even turn up to avail permits in the present circumstances, officials said.

“The increase in fee for licence renewal pinched the pockets of rickshaw drivers pretty hard. Also, many drivers have now shifted to working for other cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. Thus, we do not expect many who wanted permits earlier to return,” a senior official said.

“Nothing can be said on this topic at present. After understanding the directions from the court, we will issue fresh orders on the action that needs to be taken,” Manoj Saunik, state transport secretary, said.