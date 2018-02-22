Bombay High Court seeks report on health hazards for people living near dumpyard

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to visit the site of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground and file a report by March 24 on the alleged health hazards caused by dumping of garbage.

Five residents of Kannamvar Nagar, Kanjurmarg, which houses 1,200 families, filed a petition in the high court last year saying the dumping ground, located 100 metres from their society, poses serious health hazards. According to the petition, residents suffer because of the severe stench. The petition says that the environment of the locality is adversely affected due to air pollution.

The bench of Justices A S Oka and P N Deshmukh passed the order directing the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to direct an authority to visit the site and check if it complies with environmental norms.

The court also said that two or three representatives of the petitioner could visit the site along with the MPCB.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App