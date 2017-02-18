High Court revises liquor ban dates in Thane

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The High Court Friday revised the liquor ban imposed in Thane district for two days. The court has called off the dry day on February 19, and made February 23 a dry day only till the time of counting.

Earlier, a ban on sale of liquor had been imposed from the evening of February 19 to 21 and on February 23 due to the civic polls. A bench of Justices V M Kanade and P R Bora said was no need to impose the ban two days before the polls on February 19 and also for the entire day on the day of counting February 23.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Hotel Owners Association Thane, challenging a circular issued on January 24 by the Collector, Thane, and the State Excise department.

“We set aside the circular to the extent of a ban on February 19. We are also of the view that it is not necessary to impose a ban on sale of liquor after the results are declared on February 23,” the court said. The court after completing its order added, “these days all political parties have become wise enough to store liquor prior to the dry days.”